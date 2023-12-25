The message confirmed that Franklin, who was aged 87, had "passed away peacefully in his sleep".

Born in Marylebone, London, England on 15th January 1936, Franklin's journey in the arts began after his education at Westminster School and Christ Church, Oxford. His service as a captain in the Royal Green Jackets during National Service and his time in advertising laid the groundwork for a multifaceted career.

After graduating from RADA, Franklin spent six years in repertory theatre, eventually establishing a successful career on stage, appearing on London's West End in productions of As You Like It, Same Time, Next Year, and The Woman in Black. He also wrote a number of plays including The Trial of Johnny Bull, Dr Weird and the Amazing Box, and Shakespeare was a Hunchback.

He was a cast member on Doctor Who as UNIT captain Mike Yates between 1971 and 1974, appearing alongside Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor. The latest in a line of Captains assisting Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney), Yates featured semi-regularly on the programme, helping the Doctor and companions to fights off alien invasions and the schemes of the renegade Time Lord known as the Master.

Franklin made his final appearance on the BBC sci-fi series in 1983, but his continued involvement with the Doctor Who franchise, including appearances in spin-off media, saw Franklin make a lasting impact on the series.

Other television appearances included role in Crossroads, Blake's 7, Dixon of Dock Green, and Emmerdale Farm.

Beyond the stage and screen, Franklin was a prolific writer, penning the book Forest Wisdom: Radical Reform of Democracy and the Welfare State, which which detailed his political views and activism, and novels set in the Whoniverse.

Doctor Who fans were quick to pay tribute to Franklin on social media, with @MrsRemingtonFan calling him a "kind and generous man" and @TheLiveLuke noting, "I had the good fortune of meeting him back in 2014, he was warm, generous and took a great interest in what one had to say."