This was revealed not to be the case when Christopher Eccleston's Doctor was revealed in 2005, but Rogue seemingly confirmed he is indeed one of the Doctor's incarnations from some point in the timeline.

Now, speaking in SFX magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies has opened up about the appearance, and revealed that Grant actually had the photo taken which appeared in the show especially for it.

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who: Rogue. BBC

Davies explained that the cameo was "fun".

"Enormous fun, absolutely, literally," he continued, adding that the cameo was just intended as "a joke".

He said: "We talked about that many times with Kate and Briony. Just fun, a joke. It’s funny. It’s that simple.

"I sat here in his office with [writers] Kate [Herron] and Briony [Redman], and they just thought 'an unknown Doctor' – that’s what the script said, because we had to work out who to get and how we could get him.

"And he was so up for it. He went and took that photo especially, he went into Soho for a special photoshoot for that. You have to clear this with people, you have to kind of book him. He wasn’t paid the fee he would’ve been paid to be a Doctor, obviously.

"He was so up for it and went and did that, especially for us. Very last minute! Because we weren’t sure whether to do it or not, partly because we’re busy, and there was a lot of extra paperwork just to do that.

"But as we watched that parade of Doctors, we just sat and went, 'We've got to put an extra one in, we've got to.' That’s the fun of it."

Davies recently explained how the series gets away with seemingly rewriting its own history so frequently, saying of the show: "It's destroyed Atlantis three times in its history, and if someone came to me tomorrow with a great story about the destruction of Atlantis, I'd do it again.

"In the 1960s, with William Hartnell, they went to Troy and did the wooden horse... that so wouldn't stop me doing Troy and the wooden horse again now. I'd do it again now.

"That's not a spoiler – I'm not doing it! But you'd just put in one line, 'Oh, a glitch in time, we're here again!'"

