Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Catherine Tate’s “return” explained

Is Catherine Tate returning to Doctor Who? Well, no, almost certainly lot – but wouldn’t it be interesting if she was?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we delve into the rumours of Tate’s return as ex-companion Donna Noble, apparently spurred by fans who claimed to have seen the actress in Liverpool the same time as Doctor Who location filming with Jodie Whittaker and John Bishop took place in the city.

Looking back at Tate’s controversial exit from the series in 2008 (and brief return in the 2009-10 specials), we try our best to work out how such a Donna return would even be possible, while also imagining what kind of storyline could unite the Thirteenth Doctor with her old amnesiac friend.

And after a long period of speculation about whether or not the rumours were true, a surprise email appears that might just settle the argument once and for all…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year.