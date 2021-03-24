Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Catherine Tate’s “return” explained

Accessibility Links

Rumour had it that Donna Noble could be making a comeback – but now it seems that everyone might have gotten a bit carried away.

Catherine Tate and David Tennant in Doctor Who (BBC)

Published:

Is Catherine Tate returning to Doctor Who? Well, no, almost certainly lot – but wouldn’t it be interesting if she was?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we delve into the rumours of Tate’s return as ex-companion Donna Noble, apparently spurred by fans who claimed to have seen the actress in Liverpool the same time as Doctor Who location filming with Jodie Whittaker and John Bishop took place in the city.

Looking back at Tate’s controversial exit from the series in 2008 (and brief return in the 2009-10 specials), we try our best to work out how such a Donna return would even be possible, while also imagining what kind of storyline could unite the Thirteenth Doctor with her old amnesiac friend.

And after a long period of speculation about whether or not the rumours were true, a surprise email appears that might just settle the argument once and for all…

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about the Weeping Angels game Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, or catch up with our recent chats with Alex Kingston and Ingrid Oliver as we see whether both actors would be willing for a Who return themselves.

Alternatively, you can visit our full Sci-Fi page for more features, interviews and news stories.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full in-depth TV Guide.

