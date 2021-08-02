Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi doesn’t want to return for a multi-Doctor story: ‘The more you have, the less effective they are’

Fans of Doctor Who eager for another multi-Doctor story, avert your eyes: Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor, has said he “wouldn’t really fancy” returning as part of one.

Capaldi, who plays The Thinker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, discussed his thoughts on multi-Doctor storylines during a chat on BBC Radio’s Sunday with Steven Rainey.

“I wouldn’t really fancy that,” he said when asked whether he would be up for reprising the role alongside a new Doctor.

“There are so many Doctors now,” he added. “I’m quite happy with what I did, you know, I loved my time on Doctor Who, but I think the more multi-Doctor stories you have the less effective they are, really.”

With Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary looming (November 2023), many fans had hoped for all 13 Doctors – or more likely 14 by then, following the news that Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who after series 13 – to be together on screen.

Of course, Capaldi could be bluffing. David Tennant reprised his role as the Tenth Doctor for the series’ 50th anniversary, despite previously claiming he wouldn’t return to the TARDIS.

Even if Capaldi didn’t return, Tennant, Matt Smith and Whittaker confirmed they would be up for a multi-Doctor story featuring all their generations.

“I mean, when we all get back on set, I’m inviting everyone!” Whittaker said.

Tennant added: “It’s not really up to us to decide. But we all like hanging out together, so it would be nice to do that.”

There have even been hints that Christopher Eccleston could be involved in a multi-Doctor story in future following his Big Finish adventure. Eccleston did not appear in the 50th anniversary special.

