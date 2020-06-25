"I mean, you’d better ask the Doctor," Smith told EW. "I don’t know. Jodie?"

"You’re not invited!" laughed Whittaker, before quickly noting that she’d definitely be open to the possibility.

"I mean, when we all get back on set, I’m inviting everyone!" she said.

"It’s not really up to us to decide," Tennant added. "But we all like hanging out together, so it would be nice to do that.

"I had such a great time when I went back to play the Doctor again when Matt was there. It could have been awful! But he was so welcoming and we just had a laugh."

Though, he joked, he wasn’t quite so sure about reuniting with former Broadchurch co-star Whittaker..

"Obviously, I know how difficult Jodie is to work with already, so that would be challenging!" he said.

So there you have it! With only three years to go until Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, we’d consider that gauntlet thrown down.

Now, if they can just get Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi on board we’ll really be cooking...

Tennant, Smith and Whittaker also took part in a video interview to promote Doctor Who on HBO Max, with Tennant talking about a planned team-up for his Doctor and Nicholas Courtney's Brigadier.

