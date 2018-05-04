“We cut half an hour for time,” Moffat said in a YouTube interview to promote a new range of Target novelisations he was involved with.

“[Screenwriter Paul Cornell] had a slightly murderous time,” Moffat said, “because we were no way near finishing the show.”

Cutting material is standard practice for TV productions – deleted scenes wouldn’t exist if not – but it’s fair to say this must have been a particularly tricky circle to square, with fellow ex-Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies expressing dismay at just how much material Moffat had been forced to remove.

“Half an hour!?!” Davies asked.

“Yeah, it was longer than Dunkirk. And I actually mean the historical event, not the movie,” Moffat joked.

“It was very long.”

In the end, Twice Upon a Time was the usual hour expected of a Christmas special – but we can’t help but wonder what the movie-length version would have looked like.

For now, we’ll have to make do with the deleted scenes that were released on the episode’s DVD – and take some comfort in the fact that a bit of the extra material lives on in Cornell’s novel version of Twice Upon a Time.

The Target novelisations also feature Russell T Davie adapting his own episode Rose, while Moffat has written a version of 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn