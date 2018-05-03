Joining her will be Geoffrey Beevers (who played a decayed version of the Master in 1981’s The Keeper of Traken and has been in many Big Finish productions since), Sir Derek Jacobi (who played The Master in 2008’s Utopia, and been acting in Big Finish in recent years) and Eric Roberts, the US actor who played the villain in the 1996 TV movie and who hasn’t returned to the role in the 22 years since.

Up against them will be the Doctor’s wife and sometime companion River Song, played by Alex Kingston reprising her 2008-2015 run on the main TV series.

“It’s a medley of Masters!” producer David Richardson said in a release.

More like this

“In previous box sets River has been travelling back through the Doctor’s incarnations. This time around she is meeting some of the Masters – and we have some amazing firsts in this box set!

“Yes, it’s the first time Eric Roberts has returned to the role since the TV movie in 1996, and the first appearance of Michelle Gomez as Missy in a Big Finish production. With Derek Jacobi as the War Master and Geoffrey Beevers as the decayed Master, it’s an unmissable line-up!”

Derek Jacobi and Alex Kingston (Big Finish, HF)

“This is something we’ve been so incredibly excited about for so long,” added executive producer Nicholas Briggs.

“It’s been thrilling enough for us to work with Alex for all the River releases, but to put her against the Doctor’s former best friend turned arch enemy is not a little mind-blowing.”

The new Master-focused adventures will take place in an upcoming fifth series of The Diaries of River Song, due for release in January 2019.

Before that, fans will see River reunite with Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor in August for the still-to-be released fourth series.

Advertisement

You can read more about the new releases here.