"Because I know Jodie and I can imagine all the things that she might bring to it, I’m thrilled to see what that’s going to look like and what the stories are going to be," Tennant told Heart Scotland at the Glasgow Film Festival.

"She’s such a great choice. I’m hoping the public will get to see sides of Jodie that she’s often kept hidden in the brilliantly sort of detailed character studies that she presents to the world."

And he also predicts there’ll be a dash of humour for us to enjoy too.

"There’s a madness to Jodie, she’s one of the funniest people, so I think we’ll get to enjoy some of that in The Doctor and it’s really exciting", he said.