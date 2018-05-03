Before we go into any more detail, here's a big old picture of some sharply dressed Avengers to give you the opportunity to click out of this article before we spoil one of Infinity War's biggest twists – read on below for more...

You probably walked out of your Infinity War screening reeling from Thanos' mass slaying of a bunch of our favourite lycra-clad supers. Among them was Tom Holland's Spider-Man whose departure was especially moving.

Co-director Joe Russo has since revealed that Holland improvised part of the scene which saw his character collapse into Tony Stark's arms, saying, "I don't want to go," before disintegrating.

It's not clear if Holland came up with the line itself but for Doctor Who fans it carries added meaning. Cast your mind back to New Year's Day 2010 when David Tennant's Doctor regenerated into Matt Smith's Eleven. In a heartbreaking scene that's since gone down in Doctor Who folklore, Tennant utters the very same words: "I don't want to go".

It's a connection that's caught the attention of Doctor Who fans...

For Tennant, the line marked the end of his tenure in the Tardis – although he did re-emerge for the 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, in 2013.

As for Holland's Spider-Man, it seem unlikely that he's gone for good. His demise played out alongside a bunch of his superhero pals, including the likes of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Sebastian Stan's Bucky.

But it seems daft for Marvel to do away with 50% of their superhero stable, especially with sequel plans confirmed for Spider-Man and Black Panther.