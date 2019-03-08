Belam captioned the description “the worst ever Doctor Who synopsis” – and amused fans were generally in agreement...

By describing the TARDIS as a tiny blue box, one questioned whether the person who wrote the synopsis had ever watched the show.

Others criticised the failure to mention the TARDIS’s ability to travel through time – odd, considering that's basically the entire premise of the show.

Some questioned the decision to label all the show's aliens "evil"...

And there was plenty of fun recalling other terrible descriptions of Doctor Who, with this former Google synopsis equally off the mark...

The Netflix synopsis is used by the streaming service's app on Virgin Media TiVo boxes – so won't appear on everyone's platform.

The description on Netflix's website fairs better, reading, “An updated incarnation of everybody’s favourite time-travelling Doctor sets about fighting nefarious aliens and other foes in this epic sci-fi series.”

Netflix and BBC iPlayer is where we’ll find Doctor Who for the time being, with the new series not returning to TV until 2020.

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her role as the Thirteenth Doctor, alongside companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole).

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said, “We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1. Brilliant!”

Doctor Who returns to BBC 1 in 2020