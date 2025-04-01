You can also meet Mek Mek, who sounds like an intergalactic monster but is, in fact, the unsung star of Beyond Paradise.

We also have a powerful personal reminder from historian and broadcaster Sir Simon Schama about the importance of never forgetting the Holocaust - and why he fears that is exactly what is happening.

But the most interesting story for me is our feature with William Mager and Matthew Gurney, writer and star of the new drama Reunion. They are both deaf, and their stories of making sure the deaf community were well represented and creating a mainstream drama in English and British Sign Language are inspirational - and a first for the BBC.

Interviewing Matthew using a BSL interpreter was also a first for our writer Gareth McLean. I hope that's proof you don't have to resort to time travel to see things changing for the better...

BBC/Danny Kasirye

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Filming in Thailand was an eye-opener for The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs, but how does he stay grounded?

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and guest stars Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran on travelling back to the past - and glimpsing the future.

