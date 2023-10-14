And now, returning showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed how many episodes will be included in Gatwa's second run as the legendary Time Lord.

Writing in the latest issue of Doctor Who magazine, Davies revealed that there are set to be nine instalments in season 15 – more than half of which he has already written and planned.

"And meanwhile, we’re filming the actual show!" he wrote. "Back on the streets of Cardiff, to shoot the NEXT series.

"Five of the next nine scripts, finished and planned. So all of the excitement above is already in the past tense for us…"

That's one more episode than the more imminent 14th season, which will consist of eight – although it's worth noting that the Christmas special is not included in that total.

Read more:

We also now know the identity of the directors for the show's 15th run, with acclaimed filmmaker Peter Hoar returning to the programme for the first time since he helmed the season six episode A Good Man Goes to War in 2011.

Hoar has collaborated with Davies on his hit shows It's a Sin and Nolly in recent years, and will direct the second block of season 15 episodes, with Alex Pillai taking the reins for the first block.

"The third time’s the charm!" Davies said on being reunited with Hoar. "He’s also famous and Emmy-nominated for that amazing third episode of The Last of Us.

"After that, he could choose to work anywhere in the world – and he chose Cardiff! We win!"

