So, as Gatwa celebrates his birthday, turning 32, it's time to vote for your favourite outfit - from the iconic look in The Church on Ruby Road to '60s charm in The Devil's Chord, to saving the world in Empire of Death. Choose from the following!

The bi-generation: The unforgettable moment Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor bi-generates, existing alongside David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor.

The unforgettable moment Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor bi-generates, existing alongside David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. The Church on Ruby Road: The 2023 Christmas special, which sees the Doctor meet Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday - and some pesky goblins!

The 2023 Christmas special, which sees the Doctor meet Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday - and some pesky goblins! Space Babies: The Doctor and Ruby meet an actual bogey monster and somehow look great doing it.

The Doctor and Ruby meet an actual bogey monster and somehow look great doing it. The Devil's Chord: An adventure back to the 1960s sees the Doctor and Ruby take on Jinkx Monsoon's mesmerising Maestro.

An adventure back to the 1960s sees the Doctor and Ruby take on Jinkx Monsoon's mesmerising Maestro. Boom: The Doctor has to save the world with one foot on a landmine.

The Doctor has to save the world with one foot on a landmine. 73 Yards : With the Doctor gone, Ruby has to solve a chilling mystery alone.

: With the Doctor gone, Ruby has to solve a chilling mystery alone. Dot and Bubble: Everything is fine in Finetime. Isn't it? Isn't it?!

Everything is fine in Finetime. Isn't it? Isn't it?! Rogue: The Doctor gets engaged! Also there are Chuldurs.

The Doctor gets engaged! Also there are Chuldurs. The Legend of Ruby Sunday: Everything starts coming together as the monstrous Sutekh returns.

Everything starts coming together as the monstrous Sutekh returns. Empire of Death: The Doctor, Ruby, and Mel (Bonnie Langford) save the day - and Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson) goes all East 17.

Downe previously told Doctor Who Magazine: "I don't know if viewers will pick up on it, but the burgundy velvet of Ncuti's jacket [in Rogue] is a nod to past Doctors. I like to put little nods to the past in where I can."

We can only assume the burgundy velvet is a reference to Pertwee's Third Doctor, who Gatwa himself has previously spoken about with awe.

Previously chatting to Rolling Stone about the Fifteenth Doctor's incredible outfits, Gatwa said: "I love Jon Pertwee, the Third Doctor’s, outfits. Lovely velvet jackets and frilly shirts."

He added: "I feel a connection to him, our Doctors are the only two who dress like s**ts."

He went on to say: "The day Russell [T Davies] invited me to meet everybody, they asked me what sort of costume I wanted. I showed them this Ralph Lauren collection that was in partnership with Historically Black Colleges in America. I love those pieces, they’re so preppy and so Black."

Gatwa will return to Doctor Who for the 2024 Christmas special, Joy to the World, with a teaser trailer being released earlier this year (and giving us a look at another new outfit!).

As for what season 15 will hold in terms of the Doctor's glorious new looks? Only time will tell.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.