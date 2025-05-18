In the final moments of The Interstellar Song Contest, Mrs Flood was revealed to in fact be renegade Time Lady the Rani, who was first introduced in 1985 and was previously played by Kate O'Mara.

Dobson's character was seen to bi-generate at the end of the episode, with Archie Panjabi playing the new Rani, or "the definite article" as she puts it.

Ever since Mrs Flood first appeared in 2023's The Church on Ruby Road, some fans have speculated that she could be the Rani - and now, showrunner Russell T Davies has reflected on that, saying that "sometimes you just want to deliver what people expect".

Archie Panjabi as The Rani and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Speaking on Doctor Who: Unleashed, he said: "Finally we found out who Mrs Flood is. I think ever since Mrs Flood appeared people have been saying she’s the Rani, and sometimes you just want to deliver what people expect.

"I mean, yes, she’s a Time Lady. Yes, she is the Rani. And yes, she’s bi-generated, and now she’s Mrs Flood, and Archie Panjabi as the Rani, which is so exciting.

"It was kind of the plan almost from the beginning. I always thought she was the Rani. Which actually is a very old Doctor Who villain who’s never been brought back since the show came back in 2005. She’s kind of been waiting in the wings, and the time has come."

Both versions of the Rani will be seen returning in the next episode, Wish World, forming The Unholy Trinity alongside Jonah Hauer-King's Conrad Clark.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.