Chris Chibnall reveals new Doctor Who monsters The Ravagers “have a history with the Doctor”

News for Doctor Who series 13 is coming in fast ahead of its launch this Halloween with the aptly titled first episode, The Halloween Apocalypse. By now fans should have enough to be really excited about Jodie Whittaker’s last season, especially when it comes to its villains.

Classic foes including the Weeping Angels, the Sontarans, the Ood and the Cybermen have already been confirmed. These “old monsters” join new threats, including the series’ mysterious tagline Flux, “the biggest nemesis the doctor has ever faced”, and new villains called Karvanista and the Ravagers.

Mind you, these Ravagers don’t seem to have anything to do with Christopher Eccleston’s Big Finish audio drama of the same name, as far as we can tell.

When asked who exactly the Ravagers were, in a new interview published by the BBC, showrunner Chris Chibnall explained: “They are a couple of characters who we meet who are creatures of another dimension who have a history with the Doctor – but I even think with this I am giving too much away!”

Based on that description, we think they’re the blue-skinned, dapper-dressed aliens pictured in an official set photo at the top of this page. Though of course, that’s just a guess at this point.

Chibnall offered some insights into why he chose these villains, saying, “I think you’re always thinking, ‘Who is interesting for the Doctor to come up against? Who is going to reveal new things about the Doctor?'”

He added: “But with villains and monsters generally you’re looking for an interesting visual, an interesting idea, something that will be scary or fun or a mix of both and an underlying character that will be great for an actor to play or great for the Doctor, Dan or Yaz to be going up against.”

Doctor Who: Flux premieres on Sunday 31st October.