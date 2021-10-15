Doctor Who debuts mysterious new monster Karvanista

The next series of Doctor Who looks set to be a smorgasbord of familiar monsters, with the likes of the Sontarans, the Weeping Angels, the Cybermen and the Ood appearing in a new action-packed series 13 trailer.

But there’s also a new baddie on the block, as revealed in the first-look footage – a creature called Karvanista (pictured), who looks set to be joining the other alien nasties in giving Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor a hard time this autumn.

Furry, dog-faced and armed with a pretty snazzy sci-fi axe, Karvanista looks like he’s the Whoniverse version of a Wookie – Whobacca, if you will – though only time will tell is he’s on the side of angels or devils in the new series.

Generally speaking little is known about this new monster (apart from the fact that it ruins our SWARM theory – oh well) – but he’s sure to play a key role in the six-part Doctor Who: Flux, which currently appears to have a higher monster rate per episode than any series in recent memory.

So far we’ve heard about the aforementioned Sontarans and Weeping Angels, along with the Cybermen and Ood revealed today, not to mention the Ravagers (whoever they might be) and the titular Flux itself, the main threat faced by the Doctor and her friends (played by John Bishop and Mandip Gill) this autumn. And of course there’s these creepy-looking guys, whoever they are.

Does the name ‘Karvanista’ sound a little like the super-spy bright light villains the Kasaavin from the last series? Yes, kind of – it’s almost an anagram – but one look at the newly-released images of the creatures shows that they’re quite a different prospect.

With just a couple of weeks to go until Doctor Who: Flux begins airing, it’s currently unclear whether we’re in for more monster and/or story reveals, or whether we’ll just have to wait until the actual episodes start airing before the next twist.

But either way, one thing’s for sure – someone, somewhere, is already planning the Karvanista plushy toy. And we’re not not already clearing some space on the shelf for it.

Doctor Who series 13 begins on BBC One on Sunday 31s October. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.