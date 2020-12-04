That encompasses well over 100 adventures from the days of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor all the way up to Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor, including clashes with the Daleks, Cybermen and the Weeping Angels.

As one of the biggest sci-fi shows on television, fans will be sad to see the series go but the loss signals a continued focus by Netflix on its own original programming, which includes the likes of Stranger Things, Lost In Space and Black Mirror.

Fortunately, Whovians will still have options about where to get their Time Lord fix, as the series will remain available to stream from other services.

Anybody with a TV licence can currently watch all 12 modern series on BBC iPlayer, while a treasure trove of classic episodes are streaming on BritBox.

It is currently unclear whether Doctor Who could return to Netflix in the future. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the streaming service for comment.

Doctor Who fans are currently awaiting this year's Christmas special, Revolution of the Daleks, which sees Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor imprisoned and her companions facing off against her most deadly foes.

Fortunately, John Barrowman's fan-favourite Captain Jack Harkness is set to lend a helping hand and will seemingly form a connection with Mandip Gill's Yaz.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix (until New Year's Day).