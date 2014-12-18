It's not all Christmas fun and frolics though – yes, the Doctor and Clara do pull a cracker, and even briefly put on some festive hats, but they also have their work cut out battling some mind-bendingly insidious monsters. And there are some tearful moments too.

One of the most pleasing things about Last Christmas, though, is its compact, self-contained nature. It's complex in its own way but it restricts itself to a handful of supporting characters – the most memorable being Faye Marsay's Shona, who adds a touch of real-world melancholy, as well as a few laughs – and in the end it does what all the best Doctor Who episodes do: focuses on the relationship between the Doctor and his companion.

Doctor Who: Last Christmas is on BBC1 at 6:15pm on Christmas Day