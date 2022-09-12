Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney: "Envision Heartstopper but fighting aliens"

We already know that Finney's character will be called Rose, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies teasing: "How can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023."

There may still be a while until we get to see Heartstopper 's Yasmin Finney in action as part of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, but now, Finney has given fans a bit more of a sense of what they can expect.

Meanwhile, we also know that Rose will be a trans character, as Finney revealed earlier this year. However, the actor has now given us our most detailed sense of who Rose will be yet - and it sounds like Heartstopper fans should be excited.

Speaking to Queerpiphany on MTV UK, Finney said of her Doctor Who role: "The character is called Rose. She’s another trans icon — a 15-year-old trans girl with a great, supportive family. Envision Heartstopper but fighting aliens."

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to mark the show's 60th anniversary. Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

When Finney appears on the show, she'll be joining stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who are returning to their roles as the Doctor and Donna from Davies's previous era of writing for the show.

Finney previously spoke about how it feels to have joined the long-running, iconic sci-fi show, saying: "It feels crazy to be part of the Who-niverse, to be seen in the industry as a Black, queer person — it overwhelms me with joy. It tells me the industry is changing, we’re slowly getting there."

She also joked about the possibility of a crossover between Doctor Who and Heartstopper saying: "That would be amazing: a Doctor Who x Heartstopper crossover would be fab. We’re manifesting it..."

The third director for next year's 60th anniversary was seemingly recently revealed, with Tom Kingsley, whose previous projects include Stath Lets Flats and This is Going to Hurt, apparently taking on the role.

He is listed alongside Sherlock's Rachel Talalay and The Spanish Princess's Chanya Button as directors on the specials.

