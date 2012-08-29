"Enjoy your bounty."

There's a giant spacecraft plunging to Earth and all humanity is imperilled. But this is no ordinary space craft - for a start it's ancient. How ancient? The clue is in the cargo. After 65 and a half million years of extinction, the dinosaurs are coming back. All at once. In a spaceship!

In the race against time to save not just the human race but the last of the dinosaurs, the Doctor and the Ponds are forced to recruit a crack team: Queen Nefertiti, big-game hunter John Riddell - and Rory's dad!

I pitched this story to Chris Chibnall just as a title, and sat back, hoping he'd be impressed. He looked out the window for a bit and asked, "Could the Doctor ride a triceratops?"

Some people are never satisfied...

