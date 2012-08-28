“Does it surprise you to know that the Daleks have a concept of beauty?”

The Daleks are mad. That’s what makes them unique among the Doctor’s enemies. The others can be sinister or manipulative or plain evil – a Dalek is a robot with anger problems, a tank that hates you, a killing machine driven by a ranting slug. What could be worse than that? Well, since you ask…

There is a legend the Doctor has always dismissed as fantasy – there are stories from the darkest corners round the camp fire of a place called the Dalek Asylum: a planetoid that’s been cracked open and filled with the battle-scarred, psychotic Daleks even the Daleks have come to fear.

A summons from the mysterious Darla Von Karlsen, and a plea to rescue her daughter, leads the Doctor, Amy and Rory into the deadliest adventure yet. Because the Dalek Asylum suddenly is much more than a myth or a story – it’s their destination…

In all the time I’ve been working on Doctor Who, as writer and now executive producer, I’ve never got to write a Dalek story. Finally, I couldn’t resist.

