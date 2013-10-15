Midnight ★★★★
Contained psychodrama testing the talents of David Tennant and Lesley Sharp
Story 196
Series 4 – Episode 10
First UK transmission
Saturday 14 June 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
Rose Tyler – Billie Piper
Sky Silvestry – Lesley Sharp
Hostess – Rakie Ayola
Professor Hobbes – David Troughton
Dee Dee Blasco – Ayesha Antoine
Val Cane – Lindsey Coulson
Biff Cane – Daniel Ryan
Jethro – Colin Morgan
Driver Joe – Tony Bluto
Mechanic Claude – Duane Henry
Crew
Writer – Russell T Davies
Director – Alice Troughton
Producer – Phil Collinson
Designer – Edward Thomas
Music – Murray Gold
Executive producers – Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner
Psychological thrills abound when a tour vehicle breaks down on planet Midnight. An invisible entity possesses passenger Sky Silvestry, who repeats all the Doctor’s words, then speaks them simultaneously, then says them before he does – a technical challenge well met by Lesley Sharp (Sky) and David Tennant. Also aboard: David Troughton, Lindsey Coulson and Colin Morgan (Merlin).