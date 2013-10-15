Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Donna Noble – Catherine Tate

Rose Tyler – Billie Piper

Sky Silvestry – Lesley Sharp

Hostess – Rakie Ayola

Professor Hobbes – David Troughton

Dee Dee Blasco – Ayesha Antoine

Val Cane – Lindsey Coulson

Biff Cane – Daniel Ryan

Jethro – Colin Morgan

Driver Joe – Tony Bluto

Mechanic Claude – Duane Henry

Crew

Writer – Russell T Davies

Director – Alice Troughton

Producer – Phil Collinson

Designer – Edward Thomas

Music – Murray Gold

Executive producers – Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner

Psychological thrills abound when a tour vehicle breaks down on planet Midnight. An invisible entity possesses passenger Sky Silvestry, who repeats all the Doctor’s words, then speaks them simultaneously, then says them before he does – a technical challenge well met by Lesley Sharp (Sky) and David Tennant. Also aboard: David Troughton, Lindsey Coulson and Colin Morgan (Merlin).