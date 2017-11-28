Doctor Who fans are experiencing some very complex emotions ahead of the Christmas special
"I can't wait but I don't want Peter Capaldi to go"
With less than a month to go until Christmas Day and Peter Capaldi's last stand as the Doctor, the BBC have dropped a key new publicity shot from that final festive special along with an updated synopsis.
And with time ticking away until we get to see the episode – which includes David Bradley's much anticipated turn as the First Doctor – fans are wrestling with some complex emotions about the whole thing...
And we mean REALLY complex.
And as the big day approaches, we’re sure these mixed-up happy-sad feelings will only increase (surely there’s some sort of German word for this feeling?) – but as one fan noted, there’s really only one way to get through this difficult time.
So that’s the plan, folks – let’s make this Christmas a good’un.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas