What do you call the formative episodes of BBC sci-fi classic Doctor Who? It might seem like an easy question to answer – they have names, after all – but one Doctor Who author and fan has now revealed that exactly WHAT some serials of Who’s classic series are called is up for dispute.

Confused? Well, apparently all Whovians have been too for the last half-century. You see, according to Jonathan Morris – an author of multiple Who books, audio plays and a longtime fan of the series’ history who recently unearthed the Dutch Dalek Scandal – records suggest that a lot of Doctor Who’s earliest serials starring the First and Second Doctors have been misnamed for decades.