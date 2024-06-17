She has also starred on the big screen in the likes of Attack the Block and Adult Life Skills.

Earlier in the day, the official Doctor Who account wished Whittaker a happy birthday, writing: "Oh, brilliant! Wishing a very happy birthday to the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker."

Users across X (formerly known as Twitter) have been sharing birthday wishes and messages for Whittaker online, with many paying homage to all her television and movie roles.

"Happy 42nd birthday to Jodie Whittaker, who has always understood the assignment," one wrote.

Another user penned: "Happy birthday Jodie Whittaker you will always be famous."

Whittaker joined the Whoniverse back in 2018, taking over from Peter Capaldi in Twice Upon Time. The actress appeared in seasons 11 to 13 and in three special episodes before stepping down in 2022.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine last year about her roles after Doctor Who, she said: "I'm always the Doctor."

She continued: "Now I get to see the joy in someone else’s eyes. I can’t wait. I’m new to this as well, because I didn’t really watch it before. So now I get to be a proper audience member and I get all the references! Now I understand it!"

Since leaving the TARDIS, Whittaker was recently seen on screen in the BBC series Time, alongside Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance.

Over at Radio Times, we have wished Whittaker a happy birthday on X, sharing her various covers over the years.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

