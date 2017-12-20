This Christmas Whovians will witness the regenerations of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, David Bradley’s First Doctor (probably) and... SOUND OF THE DRUMS, PLEASE... you!

Well, sort of: swipe to your Facebook story and you should see a new filter from the BBC’s Doctor Who team. While the effect won’t actually turn you into a Time Lord, you will see the Tardis materialise in your background and beams of regeneration energy from your face before it reveals… you (just think of when David Tennant's Tenth Doctor regenerated into himself).

So what will your memorable last words be before regenerating? A sombre statement, such as Tom Baker's "It’s the end. But the moment has been prepared for!" or Tennant's "I don’t want to go!"? Or maybe something more mystifying like Colin Baker's "Carrot juice, carrot juice, carrot juice!”

And what about famous first words? Are you going to go with something like Capaldi's "Kidneys! I’ve got new kidneys! I don’t like the colour" or John Pertwee's somewhat anticlimactic "Shoes, must find my shoes!"

It's all up to Who you.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5:30pm

