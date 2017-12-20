Doctor Who fans can now regenerate... on Facebook
Channel your inner Time Lord with help of regeneration energy (and a new camera filter)
This Christmas Whovians will witness the regenerations of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, David Bradley’s First Doctor (probably) and... SOUND OF THE DRUMS, PLEASE... you!
Well, sort of: swipe to your Facebook story and you should see a new filter from the BBC’s Doctor Who team. While the effect won’t actually turn you into a Time Lord, you will see the Tardis materialise in your background and beams of regeneration energy from your face before it reveals… you (just think of when David Tennant's Tenth Doctor regenerated into himself).
- Watch the first teaser trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special
- The Doctors clash in new Doctor Who Christmas special clip
So what will your memorable last words be before regenerating? A sombre statement, such as Tom Baker's "It’s the end. But the moment has been prepared for!" or Tennant's "I don’t want to go!"? Or maybe something more mystifying like Colin Baker's "Carrot juice, carrot juice, carrot juice!”
And what about famous first words? Are you going to go with something like Capaldi's "Kidneys! I’ve got new kidneys! I don’t like the colour" or John Pertwee's somewhat anticlimactic "Shoes, must find my shoes!"
It's all up to
Who you.
More like this
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5:30pm