Now, that notion has only been further solidified, as multiple Doctors and their foes the Daleks have entered the virtual world - or, more specifically, Fall Guys .

With the news that Doctor Who will be coming to Disney Plus internationally from 2023, it appears that the long-running British sci-fi sensation is about to take over the world.

Players of the free, cross-platform, multiplayer, party royale game will now be able to dress as the Fourth Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor and the brand-new Fourteenth Doctor, who debuted at the end of The Power of the Doctor played by David Tennant.

Players will also be able to dress as the Daleks, while a new Emote added to game features the iconic sound of the sonic screwdriver.

All of these will be available in the game from 9am on Tuesday 1st November until 8:59am on Sunday 6th November 2022, and you can catch a glimpse of the Doctors and Daleks in action right here.

Fans will likely be particularly excited to see Tennant's Fourteenth iteration of the Doctor included in the game, as after months of speculation it was confirmed his return would take place before Ncuti Gatwa's introduction as the brand-new Doctor.

Gatwa has now been confirmed as playing the Fifteenth Doctor, and he made his first appearance in the role as part of the short teaser trailer shown at the end of Jodie Whittaker's swansong.

All we've heard Gatwa's character say so far is "Can someone tell me what the hell is going on here?", and he appeared to be wearing the same clothes as Tennant's Doctor, meaning we have yet to get a glimpse of his official costume.

