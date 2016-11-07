"We are not sure yet," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. "BBC Worldwide is always looking at new and exciting ways to increase fans’ enjoyment of Doctor Who."

When asked what would happen to the props if no new exhibition was formed, they added: "We are exploring ways in which we can use the artefacts in possible new events."

Originally opening in London in 2011, the exhibition moved to the purpose-built construction in Cardiff in 2012, and featured an interactive adventure segment starring Matt Smith as well as a large array of props, sets and costumes from the series.

More like this

In 2014, it was revamped featuring a new story that starred Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and included other new exhibits. You can read our review of that revamp here.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on the 25th December for a festive special