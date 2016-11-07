Doctor Who Experience to close next year
The Cardiff-based exhibition of the sci-fi series is shutting up shop
If you’re desperate to peek behind the Tardis doors, gawk at Sylvester McCoy’s umbrella or gasp at some real-life Weeping angels, than you might be running out of time – because the Doctor Who Experience exhibition in Cardiff, which displays props, sets and costumes from the BBC sci-fi series, is set to close next year.
"The Doctor Who Experience has enjoyed a fantastic five-year run in Cardiff Bay but, sadly, our five-year sub-lease from the City of Cardiff Council will come to an end in Summer 2017,” BBC Worldwide said in a statement, adding that there were currently no concrete plans to move the displays to another location.
"We are not sure yet," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. "BBC Worldwide is always looking at new and exciting ways to increase fans’ enjoyment of Doctor Who."
When asked what would happen to the props if no new exhibition was formed, they added: "We are exploring ways in which we can use the artefacts in possible new events."
Originally opening in London in 2011, the exhibition moved to the purpose-built construction in Cardiff in 2012, and featured an interactive adventure segment starring Matt Smith as well as a large array of props, sets and costumes from the series.
In 2014, it was revamped featuring a new story that starred Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and included other new exhibits. You can read our review of that revamp here.
Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on the 25th December for a festive special