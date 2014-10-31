Who is Missy? What happens when we die? What lurks under the surface of Black Water? This Saturday's episode of Doctor Who has a lot of questions to answer, but first, it's time for a moody poster from designer Stuart Manning. Here's what he had to say:

"A retro Art Deco-style poster seemed like a perfect match for the current Cyberman designs. I actually wanted to do something like this for the Mummy episode earlier in the series, but rough-edged mummies and clean Deco lines just didn't get along."

"Here I've drawn on the title sequences of 1930s Universal films and Republic Pictures serials – lots of simplified sweeping shapes with a slightly coarse airbrushed look, with perhaps a touch of Metropolis if you squint."

