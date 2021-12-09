Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks reveals air time on BBC One

The BBC has confirmed the air time for this year’s Doctor Who New Year’s Day special – with Eve of the Daleks set to go out at 7pm on BBC One.

The episode – one of a trilogy of 2022 specials that will mark the end of Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor – has been described by the BBC as an “action-packed spectacular” and follows the events of the recently concluded Doctor Who: Flux.

Regular cast members Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Josh Bishop will be joined for the episode by Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon, who play ELF storage owner Sarah and her customer Nick respectively.

“We all need a little romance in our lives around New Year. Less so, Daleks,” Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said of the special.

“But Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon’s characters will have to deal with both in a New Year’s Eve from hell. Together with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, it’ll hopefully prove the perfect New Year’s Day tonic.”

A teaser trailer for the special debuted on BBC One following Flux finale The Vanquishers, including a brief look at an upgraded Dalek, while the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and companions Yaz (Gill) and Dan (Bishop) intriguingly appear to be exterminated in the clip.

Speaking in the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Gill teased that the episode could be a rather timey wimey instalment of the show, explaining: “We did a lot of running, and it got quite confusing at times – being trapped in a time loop, repeating the same scenes as it gets closer and closer to midnight.”

The 2022 special will mark the third consecutive year that the Daleks have played a significant role in a New Year’s Day episode, following 2020’s Resolution and 2021’s Revolution of the Daleks – although this time out, we’re being introduced to some brand new Executioner Daleks.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on 1st January. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.