It's almost time for the fifth episode of Doctor Who season 14, Dot and Bubble, to arrive on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One debut tomorrow evening – and it looks like another enigmatic episode from Russell T Davies.

The episode follows events on a strange world called Finetime, whose residents think they are living a happy and harmonious existence completely oblivious to a major danger lurking in the background.

Enter the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), whose mission is to awaken the residents to the nature of the threat.

After the Doctor was largely absent from last week's episode 73 Yards – with Ruby having taken centre stage – we see much more of him this time around, but both he and Ruby are playing second fiddle to a character named Lindy Pepper-Bean, brought to life by Henpocalypse! star Callie Cooke.

So, as we look forward to the episode, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Dot and Bubble.

Doctor Who - Dot and Bubble cast: Full list of actors and characters

  • Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor
  • Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday
  • Callie Cooke plays Lindy Pepper-Bean
  • Tom Rhys Harries plays Ricky September
  • Eilidh Loan plays Cooper Mercy
  • Aldous Ciokajlo Squire plays Harry Tendency
  • Niamh Lynch plays Hoochy Pie
  • Millie Kent plays Valerie Nook
  • Billy Brayshaw plays Blake Very Blue
  • Pete MacHale plays Gothic Paul
  • Max Boast plays Dr Pee
  • Elloise Bennett plays Rotterdam Twin 1
  • Olivia Bennett plays Rotterdam Twin 2
  • Jack Forsyth-Noble plays Weatherman Will
  • Milo Callaghan plays Alan K Sullivan
  • Susan Twist plays Penny Pepper-Bean
  • Ellie-Grace Cashin plays Suzie Pentecost
  • Jamie Barnard plays Brewster Cavendish

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor in Doctor Who. He is appearing on a screen and wearing a bright orange top.
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is The Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. In Dot and Bubble, he and his companion Ruby Sunday travel to a place named Finetime, which seems to be happy and harmonious - but is hiding a dark secret.

What else has Ncuti Gatwa been in? Aside from Doctor Who, Gatwa is known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as one of the Kens in Barbie, and as Lt Robert Daniels in Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who on an orange screen
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor's companion. In Dot and Bubble, the pair try to help the residents of Finetime see the truth about the awful terror lurking in their seemingly perfect world.

What else has Millie Gibson been in? Aside from Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Callie Cooke plays Lindy Pepper-Bean

Callie Cooke as Lindy. She is wearing a purple jacket and is walking with a confused expression on her face.
Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Lindy Pepper-Bean? An influencer and resident of Finetime who is naive, indecisive, and oblivious to the horrors around her.

What else has Callie Cooke been in? Cooke is known for her roles in the sitcoms Cheaters and Hencopalypse!, and has also appeared in Adult Material, Rules of the Games, Peacock and Wedding Season.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Ricky September

Tom Rhys Harris as Ricky September in Doctor Who in an orange shirt
Tom Rhys Harris as Ricky September in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Ricky September? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.

What else has Tom Rhys Harries been in? Rhys Harries has been seen in Jekyll and Hyde, Britannia, White Lines and Suspicion, among other film and TV credits.

Eilidh Loan plays Cooper Mercy

Eilidh Loan as Cooper Mercy in Doctor Who. She is being shown on a screen and is smiling widely.
Eilidh Loan as Cooper Mercy in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Cooper Mercy? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.

What else has Eilidh Loan been in? Previous credits for Loan include the films A Castle for Christmas and How to Have Sex.

Aldous Ciokajlo Squire plays Harry Tendency

Aldous Ciokajlo Squire as Harry Tendency in Doctor Who. He is appearing on a screen and smiling, with glasses on and an orange sweater tied round his neck.
Aldous Ciokajlo Squire as Harry Tendency in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Harry Tendency? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime

What else has Aldous Ciokajlo Squire been in? Ciokajlo Squire's most prominent credit before now was in the Netflix series Everything Now, in which he appeared for three episodes.

Niamh Lynch plays Hoochy Pie

Niamh Lynch as Hoochy Pie in Doctor Who on an orange screen in a blue outfit
Niamh Lynch as Hoochy Pie in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Hoochy Pie? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.

What else has Niamh Lynch been in? Lynch had a recurring role as Karen in Normal People, and has had small roles in the films Cruella and Death on the Nile.

Susan Twist plays Penny Pepper-Bean

Susan Twist as a hiker in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. She's wearing a blue jacket and hat with a rucksack on her back
Susan Twist as a hiker in Doctor Who's 73 Yards. BBC

Who is Penny Pepper-Bean? A relative of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.

What else has Susan Twist been in? Fans will already have seen Twist in various Doctor Who episodes including Wild Blue Yonder, The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom and 73 Yards.

At present, the actress is appearing in every new episode in a different role, with various theories floating about regarding who she actually is. Could she be a foe to the Doctor, or potentially a friend? Only time will tell.

Aside from Doctor Who, Twist is known for appearing in shows including Coronation Street, The Archers, In the Flesh and Doctors.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

