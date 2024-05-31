Meet the cast of Doctor Who – Dot and Bubble
The fifth episode of the current season sees the Doctor and Ruby travel to a seemingly idyllic world called Finetime. Here's everything you need to know about the cast!
It's almost time for the fifth episode of Doctor Who season 14, Dot and Bubble, to arrive on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One debut tomorrow evening – and it looks like another enigmatic episode from Russell T Davies.
The episode follows events on a strange world called Finetime, whose residents think they are living a happy and harmonious existence completely oblivious to a major danger lurking in the background.
Enter the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), whose mission is to awaken the residents to the nature of the threat.
After the Doctor was largely absent from last week's episode 73 Yards – with Ruby having taken centre stage – we see much more of him this time around, but both he and Ruby are playing second fiddle to a character named Lindy Pepper-Bean, brought to life by Henpocalypse! star Callie Cooke.
So, as we look forward to the episode, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Dot and Bubble.
Doctor Who - Dot and Bubble cast: Full list of actors and characters
- Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor
- Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday
- Callie Cooke plays Lindy Pepper-Bean
- Tom Rhys Harries plays Ricky September
- Eilidh Loan plays Cooper Mercy
- Aldous Ciokajlo Squire plays Harry Tendency
- Niamh Lynch plays Hoochy Pie
- Millie Kent plays Valerie Nook
- Billy Brayshaw plays Blake Very Blue
- Pete MacHale plays Gothic Paul
- Max Boast plays Dr Pee
- Elloise Bennett plays Rotterdam Twin 1
- Olivia Bennett plays Rotterdam Twin 2
- Jack Forsyth-Noble plays Weatherman Will
- Milo Callaghan plays Alan K Sullivan
- Susan Twist plays Penny Pepper-Bean
- Ellie-Grace Cashin plays Suzie Pentecost
- Jamie Barnard plays Brewster Cavendish
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor
Who is The Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. In Dot and Bubble, he and his companion Ruby Sunday travel to a place named Finetime, which seems to be happy and harmonious - but is hiding a dark secret.
What else has Ncuti Gatwa been in? Aside from Doctor Who, Gatwa is known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as one of the Kens in Barbie, and as Lt Robert Daniels in Masters of the Air.
Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday
Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor's companion. In Dot and Bubble, the pair try to help the residents of Finetime see the truth about the awful terror lurking in their seemingly perfect world.
What else has Millie Gibson been in? Aside from Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.
Callie Cooke plays Lindy Pepper-Bean
Who is Lindy Pepper-Bean? An influencer and resident of Finetime who is naive, indecisive, and oblivious to the horrors around her.
What else has Callie Cooke been in? Cooke is known for her roles in the sitcoms Cheaters and Hencopalypse!, and has also appeared in Adult Material, Rules of the Games, Peacock and Wedding Season.
Tom Rhys Harries plays Ricky September
Who is Ricky September? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.
What else has Tom Rhys Harries been in? Rhys Harries has been seen in Jekyll and Hyde, Britannia, White Lines and Suspicion, among other film and TV credits.
Eilidh Loan plays Cooper Mercy
Who is Cooper Mercy? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.
What else has Eilidh Loan been in? Previous credits for Loan include the films A Castle for Christmas and How to Have Sex.
Aldous Ciokajlo Squire plays Harry Tendency
Who is Harry Tendency? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime
What else has Aldous Ciokajlo Squire been in? Ciokajlo Squire's most prominent credit before now was in the Netflix series Everything Now, in which he appeared for three episodes.
Niamh Lynch plays Hoochy Pie
Who is Hoochy Pie? A friend of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.
What else has Niamh Lynch been in? Lynch had a recurring role as Karen in Normal People, and has had small roles in the films Cruella and Death on the Nile.
Susan Twist plays Penny Pepper-Bean
Who is Penny Pepper-Bean? A relative of Lindy's and a resident of Finetime.
What else has Susan Twist been in? Fans will already have seen Twist in various Doctor Who episodes including Wild Blue Yonder, The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom and 73 Yards.
At present, the actress is appearing in every new episode in a different role, with various theories floating about regarding who she actually is. Could she be a foe to the Doctor, or potentially a friend? Only time will tell.
Aside from Doctor Who, Twist is known for appearing in shows including Coronation Street, The Archers, In the Flesh and Doctors.
