Speaking to EW, Davies reiterated how hard they'd worked to keep this one under wraps, but he also revealed that those who had seen it already were "shocked".

Before chatting to EW, the showrunner had seen the hosts of the show's official podcast react to the episode.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It’s like watching three people in shock, it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life," he said. "They’re supposed to be people who have opinions, and attitudes, and sass, and they’re just sitting there wide-eyed at the shock of what they’ve just watched."

He added: "We’re trying to keep it secret until transmission. Can we do that in this day and age? Is that remotely possible? So far! So far we’ve managed it. Even the very first scene is a surprise."

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Read more:

David Tennant, who returned to the series alongside Catherine Tate for its 60th anniversary, agreed: "It’s rather joyous to think that nobody knows what’s coming. I feel it would be churlish to change that."

He was able to offer a little teaser of what's to come, however. "There’s a very fun scene with an apple very early on!" he said.

We're not sure if that's helpful or more confusing, but we're excited to watch all the same!

An Adventure in Space and Time is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who continues next Saturday 2nd December at 6:30pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.