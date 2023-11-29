Doctor Who debuts new scene from mysterious next episode Wild Blue Yonder
The Doctor and Donna appear to be trapped in outer space.
The veil of secrecy surrounding the next episode of Doctor Who, Wild Blue Yonder, is slowing beginning to lift, with the BBC dropping a first-look clip.
The episode, written by showrunner Russell T Davies, promises to take the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) "to the furthest edge of adventure".
The synopsis continues: "To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."
In the new clip, Donna is left panicked when the TARDIS disappears, with the Doctor promising to return her home to her daughter Rose. But it appears someone – or something – is watching them...
The scene also features a preference to the TARDIS's Hostile Action Displacement System – or HADS – which were first referenced way back in 1968/69 story The Krotons.
Russell T Davies has called Wild Blue Yonder "weird" and "scary", but we still know relatively little about the episode's plot, which has led fans to theorise that a surprise guest appearance is being kept under wraps.
Read more:
- First look at Doctor Who's new Eighth Doctor audio adventure cover
- How Doctor Who's epic Wrarth Warriors were brought to life
However, the episode's director Tom Kingsley has sought to play down the rumours while acknowledging that the plot is "a TOTAL SECRET".
Describing the episode as "weird and exciting", he added: "Fan PSA: the story of Wild Blue Yonder isn’t a secret because there are any surprise returning actors or villains. It’s just because we thought you might find it fun to watch it without knowing what’s going to happen next. Promise!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 2nd December at 6:30pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.