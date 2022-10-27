It's one of the great 'what if?' moments in Doctor Who history. Had the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann been followed by a full series, what might it have looked like?

And one of the biggest questions surrounding the series-that-never-was is... Would Dr Grace Holloway (Daphne Ashbrook), who appeared in the film as a guest star but fulfilled the companion role, have returned?

The TV movie ends with Grace and the Doctor parting ways – she even politely rejects his invitation to board the TARDIS. But Ashbrook has now revealed that discussions were underway for her to come back had a series been green-lit.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of new documentary Doctor Who Am I about the legacy of the film, Ashbrook revealed what her actual obligations were if they were to go to series.

"So I wasn't under contract, I was just a guest star really," she explained. "But about a week before we wrapped shooting, [the movie's writer] Matthew Jacobs asked me while we were on the set if FOX picked it up, would I be interested in coming back and doing the series?

"I said 'Of course!' In fact, I think I screamed and then hugged him and almost made him pass out - I might've frightened him a little!"

Ashbrook added: "I believe if it had got picked up, I probably would have been able to at least appear in a few more episodes anyway."

The TV Movie was unfortunately not picked up for a full series order, but perhaps most unfortunate is Ashbrook’s inability to return to the character of Grace in any spin-off media as a result of rights issues.

That’s not to say that Ashbrook doesn’t have ideas for where we might find Grace, almost 30 years later.

"I think she would’ve become a healer of sorts - her mind was blown by the whole experience of meeting the Doctor, so I believe she would’ve found a way to follow in his footsteps. Finding different ways to help people, pushing science forward to try new things."

Doctor Who Am I is released in UK cinemas on 27th October, and on Blu-ray, DVD & digital download from 28th November.

