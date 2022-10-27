And one of the biggest questions surrounding the series-that-never-was is... Would Dr Grace Holloway (Daphne Ashbrook), who appeared in the film as a guest star but fulfilled the companion role, have returned?

It's one of the great 'what if?' moments in Doctor Who history. Had the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann been followed by a full series , what might it have looked like?

The TV movie ends with Grace and the Doctor parting ways – she even politely rejects his invitation to board the TARDIS. But Ashbrook has now revealed that discussions were underway for her to come back had a series been green-lit.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of new documentary Doctor Who Am I about the legacy of the film, Ashbrook revealed what her actual obligations were if they were to go to series.

"So I wasn't under contract, I was just a guest star really," she explained. "But about a week before we wrapped shooting, [the movie's writer] Matthew Jacobs asked me while we were on the set if FOX picked it up, would I be interested in coming back and doing the series?

"I said 'Of course!' In fact, I think I screamed and then hugged him and almost made him pass out - I might've frightened him a little!"

Ashbrook added: "I believe if it had got picked up, I probably would have been able to at least appear in a few more episodes anyway."

The TV Movie was unfortunately not picked up for a full series order, but perhaps most unfortunate is Ashbrook’s inability to return to the character of Grace in any spin-off media as a result of rights issues.

That’s not to say that Ashbrook doesn’t have ideas for where we might find Grace, almost 30 years later.

"I think she would’ve become a healer of sorts - her mind was blown by the whole experience of meeting the Doctor, so I believe she would’ve found a way to follow in his footsteps. Finding different ways to help people, pushing science forward to try new things."

Doctor Who Am I is released in UK cinemas on 27th October, and on Blu-ray, DVD & digital download from 28th November.

