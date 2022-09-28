While the film was originally slated for a cinema release on Thursday 13th October , followed by a DVD and digital launch on Monday 7th November, this has now all been shifted back slightly.

Doctor Who Am I, the upcoming documentary exploring the legacy of the 1996 Paul McGann-starring Doctor Who TV movie , has had its UK release delayed - but not by long.

This means the film will now debut in select UK cinemas on Thursday 27th October, and will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download from 28th November.

The 80-minute film has been co-directed by Vanessa Yuille and Matthew Jacobs, with Yuille saying: "We're a small movie with a big heart, and [distributor] Kaleidoscope saw that right away.

Paul McGann in Doctor Who Am I. Kaleidoscope Entertainment

"Teaming up with Kaleidoscope is a perfect match for us because even though we're an American movie, they understand the Doctor Who franchise and the global reach of the fandom. They can bring our documentary from the Whoniverse to the Universe."

Jacobs added: "Now, more than ever, we need a positive movie about Doctor Who fandom as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary. We’re so excited Kaleidoscope, like audiences have, recognise that."

Doctor Who Am I follows the screenwriter of the Eighth Doctor film, Matthew Jacobs, as he drags himself back into the sci-fi show's fanbase despite the disapproval that fans expressed when it was first released.

It's set to feature interviews and segments with the original cast of the 1996 film, including McGann, Eric Roberts, who played The Master, and Daphne Ashbrook, who played Dr Grace Holloway.

Doctor Who Am I is released in UK cinemas on 27th October, and on Blu-ray, DVD & digital download from 28th November.

