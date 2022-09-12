Doctor Who Am I documentary UK cinema release date confirmed

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has announced that it will be released in select UK cinemas from Thursday 13th October 2022, before coming to DVD and Digital from Monday 7th November.

It was announced last month that feature length documentary Doctor Who Am I would be getting a theatrical release, and we now know exactly when fans will get the opportunity to see it.

The 80-minute film follows Matthew Jacobs, the screenwriter behind the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie, as he drags himself back into the show's American fanbase despite the outcry from disapproving fans which occurred upon the film's release, and the subsequent rejection he felt. A trailer has also been released for the film which you can watch right here, now.

While the film predominantly follows Jacobs, it also includes the original cast of the 1996 film, including Eighth Doctor Paul McGann, Eric Roberts who played The Master and Daphne Ashbrook who played companion Dr Grace Holloway.

In the trailer, McGann can be seen acknowledging the "responsibility" of those involved in Doctor Who, saying that "stories are powerful, mythologies are powerful". He also says that the sense of community and companionship in the fandom is what he enjoys most about it.

Previously Jacobs said of the film: "Now, more than ever, we need a positive movie about Doctor Who fandom as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary. We’re so excited Kaleidoscope, like audiences have, recognise that our documentary is essential viewing for all lovers of storytelling."

Doctor Who Am I will be released in select UK cinemas on Thursday 13th October 2022. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

