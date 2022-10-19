Dhawan, who plays the Doctor's long-term nemesis the Master, praised Whittaker at a press screening her upcoming last episode, Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor .

If you're feeling a little emotional that Jodie Whittaker's tenure in Doctor Who is coming to an end, wait until you read what co-star Sacha Dhawan has said about working side by side with her.

"She is the best actress I've ever worked with and that's not just because of her acting ability, it's the fact that she is one hell of a company leader," he said.

"It's really hard to explain it [but] any actors will understand this, because playing the Doctor is a huge responsibility. She's in every scene, she has so much dialogue that changes, and she welcomes – I've just never seen it – she welcomes every actor, no matter how big or small their part is, with open arms."

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Sacha Dhawan as the Master in Doctor Who. BBC

He recalled being "incredibly nervous" when he first joined the cast, but Whittaker quickly made him feel at ease.

"To have someone knocking on your door, saying, 'Mate, get in my trailer!'" Dhawan continued. "I mean, I'd worked with Jodie on an ITV show years ago and we got to know each other a bit, but on this I got to see this amazing human being who is just absolutely brilliant and people should know that, because obviously she's an amazing actress, but she is incredible. I couldn't be more proud to have done scenes with her."

The pair will face off one last time in The Power of the Doctor, though Dhawan has already been confirmed for a Big Finish spin-off.

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

