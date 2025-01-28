Among the most sought after props are likely to be David Tennant's aforementioned Time Lord tux, worn in select special episodes of his Tenth Doctor run, plus the actual TARDIS from behind-the-scenes dramatisation An Adventure in Space and Time.

Fans of Doctor Who's numerous iconic monsters have plenty to get excited about, too, with lifelike heads of an Ood and a Judoon going under the hammer, alongside a Weeping Angel statue and a complete Hoix costume (as seen in Love and Monsters).

The starting price for all lots is £100, although it seems quite plausible that could soar once bidding opens digitally between 11th February and 25th February 2025.

For a full list of the props and costumes on offer, check the Propstore website, and most importantly, be sure to register for the auction if you would like to be among those placing offers when the bidding opens.

While not the first Doctor Who prop and costume auction, this particular one has been described as the biggest to date, with the potential to raise a hefty sum for BBC Children in Need.

It follows the star-studded telethon that took place in November, where an incredible £39 million was raised to help disadvantaged young people, including a whopping £8.8 million from Paddy McGuinness's epic bike ride from Wales to Scotland.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

