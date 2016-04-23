Doctor Who cosplayers, here's where you can buy the new companion's shoes...
You're looking at Vans SK8-Hi Slim in gossamer green...
We may not know yet who the new companion is – although we have our theories – but we do at least know that she is pretty on point when it comes to footwear (and that she also has good manners when it comes to taking off her shoes before going indoors).
So of course, the first questions on the lips of female Doctor Who cosplay fanatics will be "What are they?" and "Were can I get a pair?"
Allow us...
What you're looking at here is a Vans SK8-Hi Slim in gossamer green. Pretty sweet, right?
In the US, they're around the $55 mark and you can go straight to the source: https://www.vans.com/shop/sk8-hi-slim-gossamer-green-blanc-de-blanc
More like this
In the UK, you're looking at £50+ and while they appear not to be available online direct from Vans, here's one option: http://www.office.co.uk/view/product/office_catalog/5,20/2271865476
And across the rest of the world, well, they're available in plenty of outlets – at least for the moment, that is...