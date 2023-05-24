The comic originally ran weekly in Radio Times between June 1996 and March 1997, and is now being continued with the blessing of both Russell and Sullivan. Radio Times is not involved in the continuation.

A Doctor Who comic strip which was written by former script editor of the show Gary Russell, illustrated by Doctor Who Magazine comic artist Lee Sullivan, and first ran in Radio Times is set to be revisited in a new unofficial book.

The book, which will continue the adventures first seen in the comics, called The Unofficial Dr Who Annual 1997, has been produced by Terraqueous Distributors, and will be released on 30th May 2023.

It will follow the Eighth Doctor and his companions Stacy and Ssard, as they go on new adventures taking them to far off planets, where they will encounter villains, aliens, shape-shifting sand and dangerous doppelgangers.

The book is not for profit and will be creating awareness and helping to raise money for the charity Refuge.

The Unofficial Doctor Who Annual 1997. Terraqueous Distributors

The original comic strips started running in Radio Times just a week after the Doctor Who TV movie starring Paul McGann aired on BBC One for the first time.

The Eighth Doctor was recently heard reuniting with Emma Campbell-Jones's Cass Fermazzi, first seen in 2013 special The Night of the Doctor, in a series of stories from audio drama producers Big Finish.

With talk of Doctor Who spin-offs rife following Russell T Davies's confirmation that new projects are in the works, fans previously overwhelmingly said that the spin-off they would most like to see would be for McGann's Doctor.

One spin-off which has been reported as being in the works is a series centred on UNIT, with Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge-Stewart at the helm.

