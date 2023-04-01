But the sketch was almost even more "elaborate", Doctor Who bosses have revealed.

Doctor Who fans were delighted by an appearance from the Fourteenth Doctor during last month’s Red Nose Day coverage, with David Tennant re-enacting his regeneration scene with Sir Lenny Henry to kick off the show.

In the night’s opening sketch, viewers saw Henry feeling sick in his dressing room and asking for a “doctor”, before transforming into The Fourteenth Doctor, with Tennant appearing in his new Doctor Who costume, ahead of his return to the beloved sci-fi series for this year’s anniversary specials.

Speaking with the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, executive producer Phil Collinson explained how the sketch was initially going to involve Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.

“I think the initial plans were very elaborate, to create a full re-staging of Jodie’s regeneration into David," he explained. "But a message came through a few weeks later – because of schedules and deadlines, they asked if they could simplify it. Again, of course, no worries – we were honoured simply to be mentioned in the same breath!"

Adding that this meant fans got to see more of the Fourteenth Doctor new navy blue suit, Collinson continued: “Things got slightly complicated on 23rd February, when David and Sir Lenny shot what’s called an ‘appointment to view trail’. The plan was for David to be in his normal clothes. But they ran out of time, and he stayed in his Doctor costume.

"So the bonus is, you got to see more of that costume than anyone had ever planned. And for the best possible cause. If you were glad of that, then Comic Relief is still accepting donations."

Doctor Who Magazine's latest issue is on sale now.

