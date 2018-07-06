For UK fans this means the panel will kick off at 7.45pm that Thursday evening, which is actually a fairly easy time for us all to be awake for the news! How nice.

Anyway, this scheduling has surprised many fans who expected the panel to take place later over the weekend, perhaps on Saturday or Sunday when the biggest Hall H panels traditionally have their slot, rather than on the very first day of the convention.

Still, we’re not complaining if it means we’ll be seeing the panel (which boasts the presence of Jodie Whittaker alongside companions Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, writer Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens) a few days earlier than expected, especially if it means we get the latest series 11 news (and possible pictures or footage!) sooner.

After all, we’ve got long enough to wait until the series’ autumn airdate. Why make ourselves wait for anything Who-related in between?

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn