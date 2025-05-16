Along the way, they'll meet Condou's Gary, a superfan of the contest, and his husband, Mike (played by Kadiff Kirwan).

This episode will gear fans up for the two-part finale, and, by the sounds of it, we've got a lot of surprises in store, with Condou teasing: "All I will say is when I read [the script], my jaw dropped."

He advised fans to avoid leaks as much as possible, adding: "So much gets leaked online. It's such a shame, really. I would say to the fans, if you're interested, just stay offline. It's much more fun to see it on the screen rather than reading spoilers."

But there are moments Condou can tease, including that the episode does get rather dark.

Charlie Condou in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

"I think that's one of the great things about Doctor Who, is you can have really lovely, fun, fluffy episodes, and then you can have ones that go to quite dark places.

"And what's great about this one is we're sort of doing both. And I think that's what's been so good about this season, is you start to see a lot of darkness in the Doctor as well, which I think gives you a sort of idea of where things may be going."

Condou added: "I think that's that's the stuff that keeps the fans guessing, and keeps them on their toes, and I love the fact that that's been done really skilfully in this episode.

"It can go from the comedy stuff and some quite silly, fun, campy scenes, to all of a sudden things that are actually quite dark and can be quite disturbing."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who's The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Condou and Kirwan, however, seem set to bring the light side of the episode, with the actor teasing: "Gary and Mike, who are a sort of middle-aged, bickering couple, appear at the start of the episode.

"Gary is a big Interstellar Song Contest fan and Mike, his husband, is not. So they start with some conflict, and then there's an issue with their tickets, and there's just a bit of stress and drama, and then, very quickly, they get caught up in the storyline of what's going on.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"You see how their relationship progresses and how they've started off in one way, and you're not sure that this is a couple that works, but they move through all of that stuff.

"There's a lot of comedy in the episode, but it was just really nice playing somebody that just genuinely has no idea what's going on and is trying to help.

"And I think a lot of the fun of Doctor Who is the speed and the pace at which they go, and I think that's really true for our episode. And so it was just a lot of fun to play with these two characters that are genuinely really lost and confused, but still have a part in helping the Doctor to save the universe."

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (17th May), with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.