Carole first appeared as Susan in the iconic first ever Doctor Who story, An Unearthly Child, which aired in 1963, but she left the show in 1964 (with the Doctor unceremoniously locking Susan out of the TARDIS).

Ford later returned in Doctor Who's 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors (plus Children in Need special Dimensions in Time). Susan was also referenced in two episodes in season 14, with fans calling for her return and, in The Interstellar Song Contest, it finally happened!

Jacqueline Hill as Barbara Wright, Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman and William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who. Don Smith

Speaking about why it was the right time to bring Ford back, showrunner Russell T Davies said on Doctor Who: Unleashed: "At that extreme moment in the Doctor’s life where he’s frozen in space and could be dying, I wanted something extraordinary to bring him back.

"It was a great moment sitting with Juno [Dawson], who wrote that script, to say ‘Please can you put in Susan? Please can Susan appear to him and pull him out of his deep freeze?’

"She was like, ‘Wow! Will I do that or what?!’ And then along she came. Carole Ann Ford came to the studio. Top secrecy, everything closed down, everyone signing NDAs, brought in on to the TARDIS."

