In Harbinger, Ford plays Sue, the mother of Julia (Jeanine Sothcott), the only surviving victim of serial-killing devil worshipper Henry Decker (Peter Woodward).

Julia is persuaded by TV presenter Mike Craggs (Gary Webster) to revisit the site of Decker’s crimes for a paranormal-style broadcast. But when the crew uncover a haunted fortune-telling machine and draw their fortune cards, they unleash a terrifying new evil.

Ford said of the experience: "It was such a supportive atmosphere. I’ve fallen in love with everyone on set from my wonderful 'daughter' Jeanine, to the make-up artist Flea.

"Having not done a movie for quite a few years I was looking forward to renewing my love for the experience of filmmaking. But never in my wildest dreams could I have anticipated such warmth and generosity from everyone.

"Working with Jeanine was so natural, she could easily have been my actual daughter and I look forward to working with her again."

Jeanine Sothcott in Harbinger. Shogun Films/Catherine Frawley

Her co-star Jeanine Sothcott added: "It was an honour to work alongside such an amazing, iconic actress – what a total inspiration she is. Carole was warm, funny, gorgeous and generous – I couldn’t have asked for a better on-screen mum.

"Her character is strong, loving and positive and it's lovely to see an actress in her eighties not playing a character consigned to bed."

After reprising her role of Susan in Doctor Who's 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors in 1983, Ford recently made a surprise comeback in the current era of the series, appearing in the 2025 episode The Interstellar Song Contest alongside Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.

Carole Ann Ford in Harbinger. Shogun Films/Catherine Frawley

Outside of the TARDIS, Ford is also known for her roles in the classic 1962 sci-fi film Day of the Triffids and the comedy The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery (1966), while her television credits include Emergency Ward 10, Z-Cars, Public Eye, Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? and Moonstrike.

Harbinger is the latest project from indie outfit Shogun Films. Directed by James Crow (Nemesis), the new film also stars Tony Sands and Johnny Palmiero.

Shogun founder Jonathan Sothcott said: "One of the privileges of making our films is working with so many legendary older actors. Britain has such a rich heritage of film and television and it’s wonderful that we can offer different roles to such iconic performers."

Harbinger will be released in early 2026.

