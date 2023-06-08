The returning showrunner announced Langford's return as Melanie Bush after her touching cameo in The Power of the Doctor .

Russell T Davies is being very cryptic about Bonnie Langford's return to Doctor Who , sparking plenty of fan theories about what's to come.

He explained that she'll have a starring role in the upcoming series - and used some very specific phrasing to get fans hyped for her comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Davies said: "Bonnie’s back! In Doctor Who! How is she back on Earth?! What happened to Sabalom Glitz? And what will she say when she sees the Doctor again?!

"Such a delight and an honour and a hoot to work with @thebonnielangford, and this isn’t just a cameo, it’s a great big starring role! With the stakes higher than they’ve ever been before ???? Hop on cowboy, this is going to be nuts! ♥️."

The mention of Sabalom Glitz didn't pass fans by, with one tweeting: "Plenty of questions ahead… and there’s a tease about Sabalom Glitz. (Last seen taking away Mel to go on trips of her own at the end of ‘Dragonfire’.)"

Another said: "Sabalom Glitz reference in the year of our lord 2024 I’m manifesting," while one more added: "Hopefully they can explain how Mel made it back to Earth after she was last seen (prior to the cameo she did in The Power Of The Doctor) dashing off with intergalactic con-man and mercenary with Sabalom Glitz."

Others picked up on the reference to a "cowboy", with one saying: "Russell does choose his words very particularly doesn't he.... "Hop on Cowboy". "Cowboy", a stage with dancers and an outfit they don't want revealed. Just saying."

Elsewhere, fans noticed that the background of the picture used to announce Langford's return looks a whole lot like UNIT's helipad. That, combined with the previous rumours that we'll see a new spin-off based on UNIT, also had some fans wondering whether Mel will be back on a regular basis. Of course, nothing is confirmed but the theories are as intriguing as ever!

Speaking about her return to the series after first appearing in 1986, Langford explained: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

