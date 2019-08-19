Big Finish's Counter-Measures series continues the adventures of Professor Rachel Jensen (Pamela Salem), Group Captain Ian Gilmore (Simon Williams) and Allison Williams (Karen Gledhill) - who now work for Sir Toby Kinsella (Hugh Ross) - as they battle threats to England in the 1960s and 1970s.

They'll once against battle the Daleks, and meet the Movellans, in a two-parter beginning with 'The Movellan Manoeuvre' by writer John Dorney.

Big Finish

In this opening adventure Lady Suzanne Clare, glamorous international arms dealer specialising in alien tech and arch-foe of the Intrusion Counter-Measures Group, is back. And she’s branched out. She’s now moved into household technology and is rolling out a device designed to help out with chores around the house. As the launch date looms, Rachel Jensen and her team are determined to find out what she’s really up to and stop her.

More like this

What do these devices actually do? What exactly is her latest plan? And what does it all have to do with an insidious alien menace?

It’s time for a home invasion.

The story continues in 'The Dalek Gambit' by Roland Moore: after the Movellan attack, the New Counter Measures team discovers that key scientists who helped the Movellans are being murdered. Rachel Jensen realises that the Daleks are behind it.

Soon, the team finds themselves in the middle of a desperate war between Daleks and Movellans. As casualties mount, the Daleks plan to explode a bomb to wipe out the Movellans. Unfortunately it will also destroy all life on Earth.

Rachel finds herself struggling to defuse the bomb as the clock ticks down. The stakes are high and this time not everyone will make it out alive…

Counter-Measures: 'The Movellan Manoeuvre' and 'The Dalek Gambit' are available from bigfinish.com at £8.99 on download or £10.99 on CD, or in a bundle at £17 on download or £20 on CD.

Advertisement

Big Finish have also recently announced a reboot of the classic Gerry Anderson series Space: 1999, set to launch in September.