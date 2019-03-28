McGann and Roberts memorably went toe-to-toe in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie.

The four-story set will also see Last Tango in Halifax stars Nicola Walker (who will be playing the Doctor's companion) and Derek Jacobi reunited for the first time since the show ended on a two-part Christmas special in 2016.

Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar and Hattie Morahan round out the cast, as deranged Time Lord the Eleven and his companion Helen Sinclair.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Ravenous 4 is available for pre-order now ahead of its release in October 2019. It will wrap up an arc that began in April 2018's Ravenous 1.