Paul McGann to face Eric Roberts as The Master 23 years after Doctor Who TV movie
Michelle Gomez's Missy and Derek Jacobi's War Master are also set to feature
Paul McGann's Doctor is set to face off against FOUR different incarnations of the Master – including, for the first time in 23 years, Eric Roberts' version – in a new audio boxset.
Doctor Who: Ravenous Four will see the Eighth Doctor face off against his old foe, along with Michelle Gomez's Missy, Derek Jacobi's War Master and Geoffrey Beevers' version.
McGann and Roberts memorably went toe-to-toe in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie.
The four-story set will also see Last Tango in Halifax stars Nicola Walker (who will be playing the Doctor's companion) and Derek Jacobi reunited for the first time since the show ended on a two-part Christmas special in 2016.
Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar and Hattie Morahan round out the cast, as deranged Time Lord the Eleven and his companion Helen Sinclair.
Doctor Who: Ravenous 4 is available for pre-order now ahead of its release in October 2019. It will wrap up an arc that began in April 2018's Ravenous 1.
