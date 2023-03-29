Well, speaking with the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine , the three directors behind the specials have all given some brief teases about what fans can expect the new set to look like.

As we inch ever closer towards the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials later this year, anticipation is growing for some of the big reveals in store, including, of course, what the new TARDIS interior will look like.

One of the directors, Chanya Button, who is known for previously directing episodes of The Spanish Princess and the film Burn Burn Burn, said: "Oh my gosh, it’s enormous. I mean, it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s sort of church-like in scale, and yet it’s also this intimate space that takes you from one place to another – to even larger, wider worlds."

The 13th Doctor's TARDIS.

Meanwhile Tom Kingsley, known for his work on series such as Ghosts and This is Going to Hurt, added: "So much detail and love and thought has gone into it. You can point the camera anywhere at it and it looks amazing."

Rachel Talalay, who directed seven episodes in Peter Capaldi's era of Doctor Who, including fan favourites such as Heaven Sent and The Doctor Falls, said: "I was around for the four months watching it being built.

"My DP [director of photography] and I were having all these conversations about how to light the wall roundels, and things like that, but I just kept thinking, 'It will never be ready in time…' So the fact that, in the last couple of days of my contract, we finally got on there, was amazing."

Doctor Who Magazine. Panini

Executive producer on the series Joel Collins previously teased that the rough idea for the new TARDIS design was originally considered to be "too ambitious, and too impossible", but that "once I’d put it in front of Russell [T Davies, showrunner], he’s just too visually bright to unsee it".

Collins continued: "I’d go, 'Yes, yes, but it’s completely mad, it’s never going to happen.' Then we started to say, 'OK, how do we make this impossible space possible?'

"Phil [Sims, production designer] brought in a brilliant engineer, who spent months trying to solve the engineering riddle of this impossible, logic-defying set, which no one in their right mind should ever have even drawn in the first place. But that kind of sums up the show..."

The new issue of Doctor Who Magazine goes on sale tomorrow (Thursday 30th March).

