Doctor Who special guest star already has a pitch for his return

Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special Eve of the Daleks ended on a fairly positive note, with our heroes escaping a Dalek attack, Yaz and the Doctor (Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker) beginning to be honest about their feelings and guest characters Sarah and Nick (Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon) getting together to travel the world.

But is this really the last time we’ll see Sarah and Nick? After all, in the world of Doctor Who, almost anyone can return – that random guy called Karl (Jonny Dixon) from Jodie Whittaker’s first episode turned up in Eve of the Daleks! – and when we caught up with episode star Adjani Salmon, he revealed that he’d already had some thoughts about his character’s future.

“I mean, the fact that I was in a time-loop episode, I’m sure that there is a way that Nick might come back,” Salmon told RadioTimes.com.

“I’ve already pitched my idea. I think they need to somehow rejig a time-loop, but Nick and Sarah appear in Barbados, and the Daleks are flying over the sea. Again, this is just a time-loop, travelled into the Caribbean.

“I don’t know if Chris [Chibnall] will take it on, but, you know, I’ve put it out there in the universe. I’m ready. Anything’s possible,” he laughed.

More generally, Salmon said that Doctor Who had been a “dream” job for him, especially working with his various co-stars.

“Honestly, it like I was invited to someone’s Christmas party,” he said. “Or a family dinner. You get invited to a party, and everybody’s welcoming, and everybody’s like, ‘Don’t worry, you’re one of us now.’ They make you try all the food, and all that good stuff.

“It’s just such a welcoming feeling, and everybody was super-patient and kind – and funny, actually. And Aisling was amazing as well. That was my first time meeting Aisling.

“Yeah, it was just great to be— for myself, I guess, as a new actor, or a relatively new actor, it was amazing being around such seasoned actors. It was good times.”

And who knows? If showrunner Chris Chibnall (or his successor in the role, Russell T Davies) took Salmon up on his idea, those good times could just keep rolling. The Daleks Take Barbados, anyone?

